National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Stock Position Reduced by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,727 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in National Vision by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,675,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,582 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in National Vision by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,827,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 215.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 588,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Vision by 141.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 993,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 582,353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.83 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -137.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

