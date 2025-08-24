Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Riskified Ltd. $RSKD

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 217,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSKD. TFJ Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $3,615,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 483,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 880,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riskified Trading Up 4.9%
Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.5650 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.