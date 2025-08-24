Insider Buying: Iceni Gold (ASX:ICL) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$15,750.00.

Brian Rodan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Brian Rodan acquired 385,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,335.00.

Iceni Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 2.01.

About Iceni Gold

Iceni Gold Limited focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects. Its principal property is the 14 Mile Well project that consists of 7 prospect licenses and 2 mining leases covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Iceni Gold Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

