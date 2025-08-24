Ripple USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.09 Million (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripple USD has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $42.13 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,601.29 or 0.99834320 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,480.25 or 0.99879087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00336452 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 686,743,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 686,743,148.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99960706 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $56,580,898.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

