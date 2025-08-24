Gradium (GRD) Price Tops $281.36 on Exchanges

Gradium (GRD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Gradium has a market capitalization of $98.05 million and approximately $14.54 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gradium has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gradium token can currently be purchased for about $281.36 or 0.00245472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gradium Profile

Gradium was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 281.27102862 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gradium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gradium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

