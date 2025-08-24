Subsquid Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Subsquid token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Subsquid has a market capitalization of $88.32 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Subsquid has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Subsquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114,601.29 or 0.99834320 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,480.25 or 0.99879087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00336452 BTC.

Subsquid Token Profile

Subsquid’s genesis date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,169,975 tokens. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subsquid’s official message board is blog.sqd.dev.

Subsquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 728,992,128.66410195 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.11728068 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,313,718.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subsquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Subsquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Subsquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Subsquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.