REVOX Price Tops $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One REVOX token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REVOX has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar. REVOX has a total market cap of $104.24 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVOX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,601.29 or 0.99834320 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114,480.25 or 0.99879087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00336452 BTC.

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX’s genesis date was May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official website is www.revox.ai. The official message board for REVOX is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai.

Buying and Selling REVOX

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,951,539,276 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.05382625 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $17,688,892.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.