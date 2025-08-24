ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.11% of ACM Research worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ACM Research by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,000. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

