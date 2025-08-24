Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,480 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Polaris by 191.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Polaris Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of PII stock opened at $57.2440 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.