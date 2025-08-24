Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 2,567 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. $BPRN

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 4.95% of Princeton Bancorp worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Princeton Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 5.2%

Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.67. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Giacin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,629.12. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 114,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,737.60. This represents a 1.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $212,801. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.