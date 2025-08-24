Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 53,004 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.30% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $5,882,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,030,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,288,289.66. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $315,132.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,933.82. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,424,773 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUPN

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.