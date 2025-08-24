Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 95,448 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,448 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

