Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 482,378 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482,378 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3,784.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 743.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 79.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $442.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.29. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.88 million. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

