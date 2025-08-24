Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 29,351 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.32% of Douglas Dynamics worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $34.12.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.