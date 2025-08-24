Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.50 and last traded at $129.40. 121,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 519,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,697,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,244 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Herc by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,236,000 after acquiring an additional 549,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herc by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 339,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

