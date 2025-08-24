Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,990,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,649,309 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $39.76.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.

About Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

