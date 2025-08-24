Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 21,225 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Mexico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Grupo Mexico Price Performance

About Grupo Mexico

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

