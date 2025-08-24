Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$30.68 and last traded at C$30.67, with a volume of 11537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.69.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Company Profile

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

