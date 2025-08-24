Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 171568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

