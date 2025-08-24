Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.74. Coincheck Group shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 8,068 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coincheck Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coincheck Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Coincheck Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Coincheck Group Trading Up 5.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coincheck Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCK. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coincheck Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,439,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coincheck Group in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coincheck Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

Further Reading

