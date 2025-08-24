AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.46. AU Optronics shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 2,087 shares.

AU Optronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.