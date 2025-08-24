Systematic Financial Management LP Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of ASO opened at $53.95 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.