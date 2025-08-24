Sonos, Inc. $SONO Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,725 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.99% of Sonos worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Up 3.0%

SONO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $616,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,930,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,368,438.80. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Conrad acquired 92,300 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 242,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,835.80. The trade was a 61.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sonos

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.