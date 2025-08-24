Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. UBS Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.17.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

