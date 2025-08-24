Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $255.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

