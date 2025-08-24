Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 88,738 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $51,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $81.88 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.