SVB Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

