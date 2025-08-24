Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,360 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 651.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 145.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPEV opened at $23.7450 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

