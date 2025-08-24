Preferred Bank $PFBC Stock Holdings Lessened by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Preferred Bank worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Preferred Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

