Haverford Trust Co Buys 1,199 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UHS opened at $185.4380 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.15.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

