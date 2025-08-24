APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Garmin worth $32,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $235.7960 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.94 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

