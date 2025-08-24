S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 59.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $555.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.