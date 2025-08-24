Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,884 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $71,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of VXF opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

