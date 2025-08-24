Haverford Trust Co Sells 427 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.8910 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.