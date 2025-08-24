Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $521,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

