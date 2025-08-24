Allstate Corp Purchases 4,046 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Allstate Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.