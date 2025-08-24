Haverford Trust Co Sells 926 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

