Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 324,594 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 163,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9%

EPD stock opened at $31.8840 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

