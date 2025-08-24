Jump Financial LLC Acquires 177,291 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares $TMF

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 381.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,291 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 624.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 166,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000.

NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

