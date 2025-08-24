Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,529,000 after acquiring an additional 888,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 818,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.18 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 451.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded GitLab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

