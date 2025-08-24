Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2,474.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,702 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $87.3110 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

