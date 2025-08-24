Jump Financial LLC Invests $14.75 Million in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 648,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,265.36. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,650. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of ASTS opened at $47.07 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.33.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%.The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. William Blair started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

