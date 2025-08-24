Lennox International, Inc. $LII Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 3,851.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 24.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lennox International by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 3.6%

LII opened at $591.1780 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $500.10 and a one year high of $689.44.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,842.96. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $676.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $696.00 to $753.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $635.33.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

