Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.19% of UiPath at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,875,613.68. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

UiPath Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.1350 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

