Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 245.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $461.4440 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

