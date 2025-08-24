Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 455.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 189,720 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of United Airlines worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.