Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,301,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $44.95 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

