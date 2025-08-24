Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Five Below worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 26,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,361 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 977,411 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after acquiring an additional 376,932 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

