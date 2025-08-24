Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Albany International by 2,241.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

