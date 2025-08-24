Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) CEO Acquires $20,604.00 in Stock

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) CEO David Sobelman acquired 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,077.96. This trade represents a 10.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $0.9640 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.07. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.7806 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.20). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 105.40% and a negative return on equity of 247.43%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

About Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Free Report ) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,176 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 3.75% of Generation Income Properties worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.